People of Meghri prepare dried fruits. No panic in Meghri (video)
After calling for the recruitment of volunteers to protect the borders of Meghri, "A1+" visited Meghri to understand the mood of the people.
All the interviewed citizens assured that there are no panic in Meghri, and in case of need all men and women in Meghri are ready to defend the borders of the homeland.
According to some of the citizens, everyone is doing his work. "The people of Meghri are preparing dried fruits, cultivating their garden and fruits."