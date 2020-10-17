Turkey violates US legislation by using American-made F-16 fighter jets in territory of Azerbaijan during war against Artsakh

Expert on American studies Suren Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page that Turkey violated the US legislation by using the American-made F-16 fighter jets in the territory of Azerbaijan during the war against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“The law says if the US weapon, which has been purchased by a partner state, should be used in the territory of another state, there should be the permit of the US President. In this case that consent didn’t exist”, he said. "It’s not the first time Turkey is violating the US legislation and contract-based obligations."