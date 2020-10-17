Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

The UN Resident Coordinator visited children injured in Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Subdivisions of Defence Army carry out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire

Putting the Armenian flag on the car and driving it in Yerevan with the loud sound of a patriotic song does not contribute to the victory - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Google Ad

Statement by the MFA of Armenia on targeting of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Armenia shot down two enemy UAVs in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia

The enemy UAVs have been detected in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Military Unit N of the Ministry of Defense, where he met with reservists bound to leave for the frontline

Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau

Artsakh treats Azeri POW

LIVE

Action against world's indifference

No missile was fired in the direction of the Ordubad region of Nakhichevan - Shushan Stepanyan

New deputy foreign minister appointed

Losses of enemy presented

LIVE

Action in front of UN office

LIVE

Press conference of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece

Google Ad

Protest action in Canada

Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General

Armenians of Europe initiate protest of unprecedented scale

Son of Rustam Gasparyan killed during war

Protest action of Armenians in Germany - video

Group of young people clean St. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral - video

1,465 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan continues to fire on peaceful settlements of Artsakh

Relatively stable tensions remain in Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight

Italy’s Milan recognizes Karabakh independence

Since the last update the new losses are: 1 UAVs, 6 armored vehicles, 1 plane, 120 casualties

Colonel Vahagn Asatryan - national hero of Armenia

Glory to our teachers! They did not go on vacation, they weave camouflage nets for the army - Arayik Harutyunyan