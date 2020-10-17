Subdivisions of Defence Army carry out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire

A A
During the night the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone has been relatively stable, but tense. The operational-tactical situation did not change significantly.
At dawn, the forces of the adversary once again violated the humanitarian ceasefire by resuming shelling in the direction of peaceful settlements. The civilian infrastructures of Stepanakert and Shushi were more intensively hit.
The subdivisions of the Defence Army carried out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire.
At the moment the subdivisions of the Defence Army are in control of the operational-tactical situation.