Azerbaijan continues to fire on peaceful settlements of Artsakh
Azerbaijan continues to fire on the peaceful settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), violating all the provisions of international conventions.
On the night of October 15-16, especially at dawn, the enemy opened intense artillery fire in the direction of Martuni city and K. Shuka settlement, and in the morning—in the direction of Berdashen community.
The settlements of Togh in Hadrut Region, Tigranavan, Aygehovit, and Aghavno settlements of Kashatagh Region were shelled.
Information on victims and damages is being verified.