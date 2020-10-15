A A
Stepanakert being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles - photos
Stepanakert is being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles. In order to ensure the safe life of the population, on the instruction of the Director of the State Emergency Service, Colonel Karen Sargsyan, the sapper groups of the Rescue Forces Department continue to clean the capital Stepanakert from exploded and unexploded bombs and missiles.
The sappers have already removed 300 mm Smerch missiles near several busy roads in several areas to destroy them and move them to a safe place.
Work will continue in the coming days, and after a complete ceasefire in the regions.