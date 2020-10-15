This is what official Baku was rigorously denying (video)

-
In the morning, the enemy resumed active artillery fire in the northern-southeastern directions - Shushan Stepanyan
UNICEF repeats its urgent call for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure
This is what official Baku was rigorously denying
Curfew being imposed in number of French cities because of epidemic
Indiscriminate and often targeted attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces against children must be strongly condemned by the international community
Footage from one of the hospitals located in the north-eastern direction which today was targeted by Azerbaijan
Our Nation, Our Diaspora...United for Peace - Henrikh Mkhitaryan
European Court’s decision on Turkish authorities’ request to lift interim measure indicated in the case of Armenia v. Turkey1
I am appealing to all my Artsakhtsi compatriots currently outside the country but are able to take up arms: Arayik Harutyunyan
Security Council holds extraordinary meeting
Aid plane arrived in Armenia from Armenian community of Mineralnye Vody
Russia is not a democratic country, it will not support us as much as we expected - Stepan Grigoryan
Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospitalLIVE
What was Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's message? - Interview
Armenian national football team visits Armenian church before match in Tallinn
Schools and universities again switch to remote learning because of rising coronavirus casesGoogle Ad
Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory
Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian
Many volunteer doctors from Armenia and abroad come to Artsakh to help wounded
Group of citizens gather near Georgian embassy
CPA members burn picture of ErdoganLIVE
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Address to the Nation
Candlelight vigil in memory of classmate
Lavrov calls for deployment of Russian military observers to Nagorno Karabakh to ensure ceasefire
Nikol Pashinyan to address nation
Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted military equipment on duty in the Republic of Armenia
1058 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
New losses of enemy presented
Artsakh Defense Army destroys enemy's Su-25
Blessings to our border guards who sacrifice their lives for Motherland - Video