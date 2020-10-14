Russia is not a democratic country, it will not support us as much as we expected - Stepan Grigoryan (video)

-
Aid plane arrived in Armenia from Armenian community of Mineralnye Vody
Russia is not a democratic country, it will not support us as much as we expected - Stepan Grigoryan
Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospitalLIVE
What was Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's message? - Interview
Armenian national football team visits Armenian church before match in Tallinn
Schools and universities again switch to remote learning because of rising coronavirus cases
Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory
Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian
Many volunteer doctors from Armenia and abroad come to Artsakh to help wounded
Group of citizens gather near Georgian embassy
CPA members burn picture of ErdoganLIVE
Nikol Pashinyan addresses nation
Candlelight vigil in memory of classmate
Lavrov calls for deployment of Russian military observers to Nagorno Karabakh to ensure ceasefire
Nikol Pashinyan to address nation
Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted military equipment on duty in the Republic of ArmeniaGoogle Ad
1058 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
New losses of enemy presented
Artsakh Defense Army destroys enemy's Su-25
Blessings to our border guards who sacrifice their lives for Motherland - Video
Cultural Center of Ministry of Emergency Situations hosts children of Artsakh
Arayik Harutyunyan to deliver video message soon
In the morning, violating the humanitarian ceasefire, the adversary resumed missile and artillery fire,
Photos of Stepanakert
NAGORNO-KARABAKH – STATEMENT BY VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
Meeting of the Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation
Meeting of the Adviser to the Foreign Minister Ruben Karapetyan with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation
Only a change in Turkey's stance can unlock Nagorno-Karabakh settlement - Armenian PM
As they left, their car was hit by an Azerbaijani Drone
Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Has Updated His Interim Report, Adding the Recent Events