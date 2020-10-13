ohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

The information about keeping Aghjabed area under fire is also false - Shushan Stepanyan

Guards of northern border zone - photos

New losses of enemy presented

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Azerbaijani armed forces resume attacking actions in morning

“The only effective way to prevent the imminent humanitarian crisis is the recognition of the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination” - P

Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan

45 servicemen killed

The risk of getting coronavirus in the Defense Army is minimized - Spokesman

Fake fundraisers organized

PACE discusses situation in Artsakh

The humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian people is in Artsakh - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

State Revenue Committee transfers AMD 400 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Settlements of Artsakh being cleared of unexploded bombs - video

Defense Ministry of Artsakh publishes list of killed servicemen

The Prime Minister will speak to the public. Alen Simonyan

NATO member Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan

We are going to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice-President Josep Borrell

Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh for Azerbaijani army - new video appeared

LIVE. Nikol Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary forces

Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone UNESCO statement

The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow commenced

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund reaches to $100 million

Protest action in Boston in support of Armenia and Artsakh

NA deputies present what happened in BSEC committees

Reportage from Hadrut