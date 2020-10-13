A A
The information about keeping Aghjabed area under fire is also false - Shushan Stepanyan
We completely deny the accusation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan against Armenia for firing in the direction of Tartar region. With this absolutely false information, the Azerbaijani side is preparing ground for aggressive actions against peaceful settlements
[UPDATE] The information about keeping Aghjabed area under fire is also false. The Armenian side complies with the humanitarian ceasefire and is halting the offensive operations of Azerbaijan launched in violation of the ceasefire.