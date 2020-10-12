A A
Fake fundraisers organized
The Information Control Center reports that various fraudulent mechanisms continue to be used on social networks to extort money.
"Recently, we often see various funds, the organizers of which call on the soldiers or their families to make money transfers to support them.
Expressing gratitude to all the initiating groups, we inform that many forgers have also appeared in the field, whose goal is not to make donations, but to extort money.
Due to the variety of funds, it is often not possible to understand the real purpose of fundraising.
Therefore, in order to avoid undesirable developments and to use your funds purposefully, we urge you to make transfers to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund."