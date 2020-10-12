The humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian people is in Artsakh - Artsrun Hovhannisyan (video)

The humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian people is in Artsakh - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

State Revenue Committee transfers AMD 400 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Settlements of Artsakh being cleared of unexploded bombs - video

Defense Ministry of Artsakh publishes list of servicemen

The Prime Minister will speak to the public. Alen Simonyan

NATO member Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan

We are going to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice-President Josep Borrell

Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh for Azerbaijani army - new video appeared

LIVE. Nikol Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary forces

Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone UNESCO statement

The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow commenced

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund reaches to $100 million

Protest action in Boston in support of Armenia and Artsakh

LIVE

NA deputies present what happened in BSEC committees

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Reportage from Hadrut

New losses of enemy presented

Situation during the night was relatively stable, but tense on all the sections of the front line - Armenian unified infocenter

Armenians of Los Angeles supporting Artsakh - Pashinyan shares photos

Stepanakert again being shelled

The enemy is now intensively shelling the southern front - Shushan Stepanyan

Zinuzh Media's shots from Hadrut

Even on October 11, when a ceasefire was already declared, Azerbaijan targeted an ambulance transporting the wounded. Minister of Health

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Armenia to visit Russian Federation with official visit

The Azerbaijani Side Has Killed At Least Five Civilians since the Ceasefire Came into Force

Nagorno-Karabakh: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Armenia to the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Turkey

$1,000,000 from Hilda Diruhi Burmaian