NATO member Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan

This is already my third letter to you regarding the grave situation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic).

As you might know following the meeting in Moscow on 9 October the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh starting October 10 at 12p.m.

While Armenia faithfully honoured the conditions, Azerbaijan breached its own commitment by resuming indiscriminate shelling of civilian settlements and launching an offensive in different directions of the frontline with the use of heavy artillery and battle tanks. Simultaneously, by violating our airspace, Azerbaijan combat drones also attacked settlements inside the Republic of Armenia, in the southern Syunik region, killing one person and injuring three others.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that mercenaries and international terrorist fighters from the Middle East recruited by Turkey are currently fighting in Nagorno Karabakh and killing innocent people. This is nothing but the policy of the continuation of the Armenian Genocide implemented by the Ottoman Turkey in 1915 – the first genocide of the 20th century, which resulted in my compatriots fleeing to different parts of the world and forming our Diaspora. Currently NATO member Turkey is supporting the implementation of the genocide of the Armenian people.

You should also know that the innocent civilians are being killed by the weapons supplied by Israel and Belarus, who under the cover of humanitarian assistance transfer them to Azerbaijan both by air and ground routes even during the war.

NATO member Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan, that guide the UAV combat drones, targeting the peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure in the Nagorno Karabakh territory.

I would be grateful if you could provide your assessment of the actions by Turkey and Azerbaijan and the current situation. Looking forward to hearing from you this time with the hope that the fundamental right to life championed by Western democracies is a value and not mere words.