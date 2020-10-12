A A
The situation during the night was relatively stable, but tense on all the sections of the front line. The adversary was particularly active in the Northern, North-Eastern and Southern sections. All attempts to tilt the operational and tactical situation more in their favor were stopped by the units of the Defense Army. The adversary suffered great losses of manpower and military equipment.
The adversary re-started shootings couple with artillery fire in the morning. These operations are being stopped by the appropriate actions undertaken by the units of the Defense Army