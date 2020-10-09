Large amount of vehicles transporting enemy equipment and soldiers destroyed (video)

-
We stand behind our soldiers - Wrestling Federation of Armenia
Large amount of vehicles transporting enemy equipment and soldiers destroyed
Nikol Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron
PM attends opening session of EAEU Intergovernmental Council meeting
Our people are consolidated as never before with the firm resolve to stand up to the last in defending our freedom and independence - PM
New measures of administrative responsibility established within framework of martial law
Targeting cultural heritage sites is strictly prohibited by number of international conventions - Ministry of Education and Science
Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their foreign ministers' participation in the discussion to be held on October 9 in Moscow
Azerbaijani attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia continue in parallel with an immense volume of hate speech against ethnic Armenians
26 servicemen killed in ongoing Azeri attacks
Losses of enemy as of today
Stepanakert is again shelled - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Flag of Artsakh put in front of Marseille municipality building
Artillery battles continues in individual sections of frontline
What are the goals of Moscow in terms of Russia and the Karabakh conflict? - Voice of America
LIVE. Rally of Armenian-Americans in front of White House
URGENT: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs invited to Moscow today - Kremlin
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan’s attack on the Church of the Holy All-Savior in Shushi
Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman visits journalists wounded in the Shoushi Cathedral
Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talk with Chancellor of Austria
Statement of Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding targeting of places of religious worship and cultural monuments in Shushi
Russian journalist who suffered from shelling of Azerbaijan being operated Sushi
Azerbaijani actions aiming at deepening humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, causing 20 casualties, 93 wounded and over 5800 material losses
"Spyur" to temporarily not present addresses and maps of RA and Artsakh Azerbaijani organizations
Famous guy of photo dies
The change of the director of the NSS is conditioned by the issues related to during the war - Stepan Safaryan
Armenian community of Italy organizes fundraiser to support Artsakh
PM receives EAEC Board Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich