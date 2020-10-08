Yerevan State Puppet Theatre hosts children temporarily away from their homes
Due to the war situation, the educational and cultural institutions of the Republic of Armenia regularly organize various content programs to provide entertainment for children temporarily away from their homes.
Yerevan State Puppet Theatre named after Hovhannes Tumanyan hosted children temporarily away from their homes. The children watched the staging of Hovhannes Tumanyan's fairy tale "The Stupid Man." Deputy Minister of Education and Science Ara Khzmalyan was also present at the performance.
"Today you are our guest, next time we will be your guest, because we are always together. We love you very much and cannot imagine our life without you," said the director of the theater Ruben Babayan to the children, adding that immediately after the establishment of peace, the State Puppet Theater will be the first one to visit them with a new performance.