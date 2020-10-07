I once again call on you not to give in to directed provocations and maintain solidarity with the people of Georgia
Dear compatriots, Lately, we have been noticing concerning tendencies on social media platforms. In particular, certain fake accounts, which are being operated from known and unknown centers, try to influence public perception, presenting Georgia and Georgians as supporters of the Azerbaijani side in the conflict.
I urge you not to give in to the provocations and abstain from producing and disseminating such misinformation. I want to state that the respective government agencies of Armenia and Georgia are cooperating effectively to settle the urgent issues that concern all of us.
I also want to inform you that many of them have already been solved due to mutual efforts. The millennium-old friendship of our fraternal nations cannot be questioned, as it is based on deeply shared value-systems. Hence, I once again call on you not to give in to directed provocations and maintain solidarity with the people of Georgia in online and offline spaces.