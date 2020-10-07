War would end on unfavorable terms for Aliyev and Erdogan - MP (video)
MP from "My Step" faction Mikael Zolyan expresses an opinion during the briefing with journalists that in the Artsakh conflict, the interests of all serious entities coincide with the interests of Armenia, because neither the participation of Turkey nor the presence of terrorists in our region correspond to the interests of Russia, Iran, the United States and France.
The latter is convinced that there is a consensus among the Minsk Group co-chairing countries on the issues whether Azerbaijan has started all this, and whether Turkey is directly involved in this conflict.
According to the MP, Iran, which has a serious role in the border, has joined this consensus.
At the same time, the MP expressed confidence that the war would end on unfavorable terms for Aliyev and Erdogan.