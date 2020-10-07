War would end on unfavorable terms for Aliyev and Erdogan - MP (video)

War would end on unfavorable terms for Aliyev and Erdogan - MP

Unfortunately, there is a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days - Tigran Avinyan

LIVE. Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Yeghishe Kirakosyan

The enemy military units lost control of the situation out of panic and shot at each other - Spokesman of Artsakh President

«The onslaught has resulted in taking back hill Varangatagh (Lulasaz) and six enemy killed in action»

Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's losses as of 21:00 on October 6

If the Caucasus becomes a place like Syria, then God help everybody: Europe, Central Asia, everybody - Interview of the President of the Republic of Armenia

Mercenaries and members of terror groups involved in military attacks from Azerbaijan against Armenian population

Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more KIAs

In Absheron, they do not like bad news, nor can the sultan be bothered with bad news - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

During the night the enemy has attempted to advance and consolidate in the southeast direction (off Jebrail)

The response of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson to the question regarding the statement of the Prosecutor General’s office of Azerbaijan

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

Azerbaijan's claim that the Armenian units attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie

LIVE. Artsrun Hovhannisyan's briefing on situation on line of contact

Court’s decision on request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey

Courses that cannot be carried out remotely to be suspended

There is no decision to close schools in Armenia - Minister denies spread misinformation

Tehran threatens to take tough steps against parties of Karabakh conflict

Large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized - Vahram Poghosyan

The enemy started shelling Stepanakert - Shushan Stepanyan

LIVE. Announcements time in National Assembly

Azerbaijani forces launch new massive attack on Artsakh

Robert Kocharyan meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia

Karo Paylan is not alone - Collection of signatures in Turkey in defense of Armenian MP

State Revenue Committee to provide transportation

No alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Armenia MFA

100 million drams to Stepanakert