Special sitting of National Assembly starts with minute of silence (video)

In Absheron, they do not like bad news, nor can the sultan be bothered with bad news - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
During the night the enemy has attempted to advance and consolidate in the southeast direction (off Jebrail)
The response of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson to the question regarding the statement of the Prosecutor General’s office of Azerbaijan
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh
Azerbaijan's claim that the Armenian units attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie
LIVE. Artsrun Hovhannisyan's briefing on situation on line of contact
Court’s decision on request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey
Courses that cannot be carried out remotely to be suspended
There is no decision to close schools in Armenia - Minister denies spread misinformation
Tehran threatens to take tough steps against parties of Karabakh conflict
Large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized - Vahram Poghosyan
The enemy started shelling Stepanakert - Shushan Stepanyan
LIVE. Announcements time in National Assembly
Azerbaijani forces launch new massive attack on Artsakh
Robert Kocharyan meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia
Karo Paylan is not alone - Collection of signatures in Turkey in defense of Armenian MP
State Revenue Committee to provide transportation
No alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Armenia MFA
100 million drams to Stepanakert
Azerbaijan's losses as of 9:00 am
N.Aznavour’s letter to the French President E. Macron
Another student of "Shirak" football club dies in Artsakh
LIVE. Arsen Torosyan 's press conference
In case of further escalation, the entire responsibility will fall on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan - Defense Ministry spokeswoman
Last night, the situation on the front line was relatively stable - Arayik Harutyunyan
Military training is a must for any student
The use of cluster bombs in residential areas is absolutely appalling and unacceptable - Amnesty International
Protest action in Rome
Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves le Drian
Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group