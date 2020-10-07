Special sitting of National Assembly starts with minute of silence (video)

In Absheron, they do not like bad news, nor can the sultan be bothered with bad news - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

During the night the enemy has attempted to advance and consolidate in the southeast direction (off Jebrail)

The response of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson to the question regarding the statement of the Prosecutor General’s office of Azerbaijan

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

Azerbaijan's claim that the Armenian units attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie

LIVE. Artsrun Hovhannisyan's briefing on situation on line of contact

Court’s decision on request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey

Courses that cannot be carried out remotely to be suspended

There is no decision to close schools in Armenia - Minister denies spread misinformation

Tehran threatens to take tough steps against parties of Karabakh conflict

Large number of enemy reserve forces have been neutralized - Vahram Poghosyan

The enemy started shelling Stepanakert - Shushan Stepanyan

LIVE. Announcements time in National Assembly

Azerbaijani forces launch new massive attack on Artsakh

Robert Kocharyan meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia

Karo Paylan is not alone - Collection of signatures in Turkey in defense of Armenian MP

Google Ad

State Revenue Committee to provide transportation

No alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict – Armenia MFA

100 million drams to Stepanakert

Azerbaijan's losses as of 9:00 am

N.Aznavour’s letter to the French President E. Macron

Another student of "Shirak" football club dies in Artsakh

LIVE. Arsen Torosyan 's press conference

In case of further escalation, the entire responsibility will fall on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan - Defense Ministry spokeswoman

Last night, the situation on the front line was relatively stable - Arayik Harutyunyan

Military training is a must for any student

The use of cluster bombs in residential areas is absolutely appalling and unacceptable - Amnesty International

Protest action in Rome

Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves le Drian