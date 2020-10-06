A A
Azerbaijani forces launch new massive attack on Artsakh
The Azerbaijani forces have launched a new massive attack on Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
She said the Azeri forces have deployed reserve forces and a large number of military hardware, including tanks and artillery, and launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact at midday.
“The Azerbaijani forces are also ignoring the safety of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Large numbers of adversary capabilities are being methodically and continuously destroyed,” she said.