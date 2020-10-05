A A
Long queues in front of Blood Bank show that each of us wants to be useful
The Hematology Center after Professor Yolyan informs.
"Dear compatriots, today more than ever, all Armenians are united around one common idea - to support and help the Armenian army.
The long queues in front of the Blood Bank show that each and every one of us wants to be as useful as we can.
Unfortunately, in this situation it is not possible to organize a queue, but we are sure that the most important thing for each of us is to provide the necessary amount of blood.
It should be noted that due to the great willingness of our volunteers, the tireless work of the medical staff makes it possible to replenish blood supplies.
Thank you for following our calls, for supporting us and for always being by our side."