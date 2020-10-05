Առաջնագիծ #հաղթելու ենք (video)

-
Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President
Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Founders to Donate $1 Million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund
Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Haykak Arshamyan
Situation in penitentiaries in Armenia in conditions of COVID-19 epidemic
More than $140,000 raised by Armenian community of Cleveland in one day
Dallas Armenians stage demonstrations in support of Nagorno Karabakh
Firefights of various intensity which started overnight continue - Shushan Stepanyan
Statement by the MFA of the Republic of Armenia on disinformation of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan
And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population
Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation
This is another result of yet another desperate claim of the Azerbaijani side
Losses of Azerbaijan as of October 4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC condemns attacks causing civilian deaths and injuries
If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna - Nikol Pashinyan
More persistent battles are taking place in the north-south directions - Defense Army
Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh
Armenian community of San Francisco stage rally and candlelight vigil
Defense Army will not target the adversary military facilities located in Talyshstan and Lezgistan - Artsakh President
BBC makes report on current situation in Stepanakert
Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
Gold medals to be awarded to schools of heroes
LIVE. Action in France in defense of Artsakh
Arayik Harutyunyan instructs to cease fire in Ganja to avoid innocent victims
Armenian FM holds phone talk with Josep Borrell
3 enemy planes and 2 tanks hit by Defense Army
Member of Gyumri's "Shirak" FC's dies on front line
Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law - Armenia’s Foreign Ministry
Stepanakert being hit by air strikes
Targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime, says Artsakh Ombudsman
The losses of the Azerbaijani side as of 10 pm