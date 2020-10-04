Ադրբեջանցի զինվորներ տեղափոխող մեքենաների խոցումը (video)

-
Losses of Azerbaijan as of October 4
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC condemns attacks causing civilian deaths and injuries
If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna - Nikol Pashinyan
More persistent battles are taking place in the north-south directions - Defense Army
Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh
Armenian community of San Francisco stage rally and candlelight vigil
Defense Army will not target the adversary military facilities located in Talyshstan and Lezgistan - Artsakh President
BBC makes report on current situation in Stepanakert
Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi
Gold medals to be awarded to schools of heroes
LIVE. Action in France in defense of Artsakh
Arayik Harutyunyan instructs to cease fire in Ganja to avoid innocent victims
Armenian FM holds phone talk with Josep Borrell
3 enemy planes and 2 tanks hit by Defense Army
Member of Gyumri's "Shirak" FC's dies on front line
Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law - Armenia's Foreign Ministry
Stepanakert being hit by air strikes
Targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime, says Artsakh Ombudsman
The losses of the Azerbaijani side as of 10 pm
At 8:26pm, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forced fired a rocket at Stepanakert.
Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations
Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory
Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster
Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border
A segment from PM Nikol Pashinyan's interview to France 24
2 enemy planes hit on front line of Defense Army
Fierce battles took place at night - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia
Viva-MTS: AMD 0/minute in Artsakh
Macron offers conflicting sides new method for restoring peaceful negotiations – Reuters