Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law - Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan, together with Turkey, and with massive involvement of foreign mercenaries transferred from the Middle East, continues large-scale military hostilities against the Republic of Artsakh, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Cities of Stepanakert and Martakert are attacked with the use of long-range missiles and involvement of the air force. The deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, and the latter will bear full responsibility for this war crime”, the statement says.