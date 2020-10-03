A A
Viva-MTS: AMD 0/minute in Artsakh
Viva-MTS sets 0 AMD/minute tariff for its subscribers in Artsakh for calls to Viva-MTS, as well as to Artsakh mobile and fixed networks (incoming and outgoing); the tariff for SMSs to the above-mentioned mobile networks will also be AMD 0.
Viva-MTS would also like to inform that the tariff per 1 minute and SMS from the Company’s network to Artsakh networks will be AMD 0, too.
Additional notice will be given on the expiry date of the mentioned tariffs.
The possibility of application of the mentioned tariffs is conditioned by the announcement of free services of communication in Artsakh effective till 1 January 2021.