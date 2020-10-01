Statement of RA Ministry of Defense on volunteering process (video)

-
Photos of damaged unmanned aerial vehicle near Askeran residential district
LIVE. Mmilitary-political situation in Artsakh
There is a a noticeable increase in cases of coronavirus in the whole territory of Armenia in recent days - Ministry of Health
Iran will by no means allowGoogle Ad
Russia calls for immediate withdrawal of foreign terrorist mercenaries from NK conflict zone
Azerbaijani pathetic falsification - video
Three Civilians Killed in Martakert Following an Azerbaijani Air Strike. Human Rights Defender
Enemy uses Turkish F-16 multifunctional planes
Large number of enemy's manpower, armaments and military equipment destroyed
What is happening in Armenia - Kim Kardashian posts video
Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the involvement of the Turkish armed forces
Don’t Attack Civilians - Human Rights Watch's call
New attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles in Vardenis
US Congressmen call on Azerbaijan to cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table
UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to stop fighting
A total of 790 Azerbaijani servicemen eliminatedGoogle Ad
Both Contracting Parties are asked to inform the Court, as soon as possible, of measures taken to comply with their obligations
Special meeting of OSCE Permanent Council held on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh context
Kremlin urges other countries not to add fuel to fire of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
The wounded receive the necessary medical care - Zaruhi Batoyan
Our troops have no food problems - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
LIVE. Action near UN office
Russia is in active contact with all parties - Sergey Kopirkin
One victim in Vardenis as result of attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Reports the Names of Four killed Civilians
The fights with different intensities continue, accompanied by artillery of the opponent
Donated funds should be classified according to material and food categories
Armenian army has 58 servicemen killed
State Revenue Committee urges to carry out cargo transportation through Bavra checkpoint
Municipality employees who go to front will keep their jobs - Mayor's spokesman