There is a a noticeable increase in cases of coronavirus in the whole territory of Armenia in recent days - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health writes that there is a a noticeable increase in cases of coronavirus in the whole territory of Armenia in recent days.
"Dear compatriots, Artsakh is in the center of our attention these days. The Armenian people support their brothers in thought and deed, fight for the future.
Apparently, other issues are pushed to the background. However, the epidemic situation caused by COVID-19 in the world, including Armenia, should not be ignored.
The epidemic has not receded, moreover, there has been a noticeable increase in cases of coronavirus in the whole territory of Armenia in recent days.
Even in this tension, it is necessary to strictly follow the anti-epidemic rules.
Dear people, we urge you not to lose vigilance, let us continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and hand hygiene.
As during the whole epidemic, so now, the health and efficiency of our citizens is more than important.
Once again, we urge you to be consistent in any situation to can prevent the spread of the disease."