A A
Violations registered in regions, but not in capital city
Today, the specialists of the RA Food Safety Inspection Body carried out an inspection at the food chain operators of the Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan. No violations of sanitary norms to overcome the coronavirus were reported.
There were also inspections in the regions of the republic. In contrast to the capital, the picture in the regions is worrying, as problems are still found. There were incomplete records of disinfection and thermometers, there were no closed bins in all the designated places; There have also been cases of improper wearing of masks.
The representatives of the supervisory body gave instructions to eliminate the violations and advice, assuring that the inspections will be daily, thus there will be re-visits.