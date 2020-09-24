A A
Fine to be subjected instead of suspension in case of violations
The RA Health and Labor Inspection Body continues its control work also during the quarantine period, observing the observance of sanitary-epidemiological rules in a number of spheres.
The intensified inspections of the specialists of the Yerevan Territorial Center took place today in Davtashen administrative district, including, in particular, large sports complexes, bank branches, wholesale and retail trade centers. It is noteworthy that the detailed observations of the employees of the inspection body did not register any violations, cases of non-observance of safety rules.
The specialists also carried out parallel inspections in online pharmacies.