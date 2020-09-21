While painting the hero of the April war, I did not notice what was happening next to me - painter

"I have not become an artist yet and I probably will not become one," says Arsen Petrosyan, a self-taught painter from Hrazdan, who simply considers himself a "good painter."

He is an Iranian scholar by profession. He says that he loves his profession, but the last time he had something dealing with it was in 2013, the day of his graduation.

He says he has been painting since he was a child, his relatives, noticing his talent, wanted to take him to a painting club. "But I did not go to a painting club. Everyone except me wanted me to go. I wanted a karate club, but as a result, I went neither one nor the other one."

He always remembers one of his first pictures.

"I painted my yellow chicken when I was 3-4 years old. It was under the shelf of my clothes. I still remember it and years later when I opened the same shelf, I had the same feelings. After that, life showed that the yellow color was very important to me."

Each picture has a story, but he does not separate them. He says he used to paint girls ․ "I was painting the girls secretly and then trying to give the picture to them. Some were taking it, and some did not, and I am not talking about the stories related to these, since a separate interview would be needed for that."

Arsen is also known in Hrazdan as the painter of the graffiti of the April war heroes.

"The idea came to me at the beginning of the week, I started to implemet it at the end of the week. The first was a picture of Vahe Zakaryan. I painted it on the wall of 10 high schools for Hrazdan. When the first time Vahe's birthday was celebrated at school, I decided to do something that would stay for a long time. I could not find a better place than the school wall because Vahe studied there, and the school represents an educational center. In addition to schoolchildren, many people walk through the schoolyard during the day, and that smile accompanies them from beginning to end," he said.

The artist says that when he was painting, time was just flying by and he was not noticing what was happening next to him.

"It was one of those cases when I talked to the picture," says Arsen Petrosyan. "When a person expresses a positive view on your work, you get excited, but you do not become arrogant," he concludes.