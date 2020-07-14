Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia invited to Armenian MFA

Interval between metro trains to be 8.5-9 minutes.

The night was relatively calm - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

US State Department Spokesman makes statement on recent Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on exchanges of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Schiff Statement on Azerbaijani Ceasefire Violations on Armenian Border

EU urges both sides to stop armed confrontation

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flight to be operated on July 14

Azerbaijani military fires seven mortar shells at Armenian town of Chinari - spokesperson

Anna Hakobyan urges the Azerbaijani women and mothers to call on their country’s military-political leadership to suspend the military operations

Enemy continues to shell in direction of Armenian positions in morning

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The statement of the Armenian Human Rights Defender on Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling towards the Armenian Tavush Region

"Noah" wins Armenian Cup for first time

Karen Vardanyan's funeral date announced

Bomb installed at head office of Adjarabet.am

Armen Harutyunyan dismissed according to his own application

Germany to send group of medical workers to Armenia

Armen Sarkissian holds phone talk with President of Supreme Judicial Council

Decision to make maximum speed to 60 km/h can be changed if it does not work

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores new goal

European Court refuses urgent measure in case concerning constitutional reform in Armenia

291 Russian citizens return to Russia from Armenia

31 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Gegharkunik

Aliyev should blame only himself for failure of NK conflict settlement - Mane Gevorgyan

4,600,000 drams collected within the framework of the "Together for Children" charity concert

12 new deaths registered because of coronavirus

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the results of the recent video conferences with the OSCE Minsk Group