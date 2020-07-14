Open news feed Close news feed
Վերապրոֆիլավորված 4 նոր կենտրոն. Պայքար Covid-19-ի դեմ (video)

Դիլիջանի, Մարտունու, Վեդու և Սպիտակի բժշկական կենտրոնները ևս վերապրոֆիլավորվել են և միացել կորոնավիրուսային հիվանդության դեմ պայքարին:

