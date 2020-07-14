A A
US State Department Spokesman makes statement on recent Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes
US State Department Spokesman Morgan Ortagus made a statement on recent Armenian-Azerbaijani clashes, where he states that the United States strongly condemns the clashes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. "We call on the parties to immediately cease the use of force, to use existing direct communications to avoid further tensions, and to adhere unconditionally to the ceasefire.
As Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains fully committed to assisting the parties in achieving a lasting, peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We will be actively involved in the efforts to achieve this goal."