A A Video ԱԺ գիտության, կրթության, մշակույթի, սփյուռքի, երիտասարդության և սպորտի հարցերի հանձնաժողովի նիստ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Patient receiving treatment for coronavirus at Artashat Medical Center jumps out of hospital window 21006 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is in constant contact with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. European Court refuses urgent measure in case concerning constitutional reform in Armenia