Decision to make maximum speed to 60 km/h can be changed if it does not work (video)
On July 7, the police issued a statement, according to which, since July 18, a number of streets in the capital have been undergoing traffic changes. The maximum speed set in a number of streets of Yerevan is reduced to 60 km/h.
The purpose of this change is to have a higher level of security, as based on the 2019 statistics, the roards were it was allowed to drive with the speed of 70 or 80 km/h, the accident rate for those roads were quite high.
Of course, if this change does not justify our expectations in the future, and in that case another measure must be taken or returned to the previous one.