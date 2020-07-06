Open news feed Close news feed
Կասեցումներ` սոցիալական ապահովման ծառայության տարածքային բաժիններում եւ Ազգային արխիվում (video)

Առողջապահական եւ աշխատանքի տեսչական մարմնի ստուգայցերն այստեղ պարետի սահմանած անվտանգության կանոնների պահպանման թերություններ են արձանագրել։

