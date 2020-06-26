A A Video Ուղիղ միացում Սահմանադրական դատարանից (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian How patients with coronavirus are being treated at homes in Armenia President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on occasion of his birthday It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan Coronavirus: Commission recommends partial and gradual lifting of travel restrictions to the EU after 30 June, based on common coordinated approach