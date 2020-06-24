-
Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes in October
12 new deaths of coronavirus and 1013 recovered cases registered
21006 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulates Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on occasion of his birthdayGoogle Ad
We need to triple, quadruple, quadruple vigilance - Nikol Pashinyan
Scientists explain about wearing masks
Today is birthday of President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian
Republican party is in favor at this stage
Young people thank medical staff with flash mob in Alaverdi
Famous tennis players infected with coronavirus
One more hospital in fight against coronavirus. Situation in Shirak region is tense
Monitoring and visits carried out in several kindergartens in republic
Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flight to be conducted on June 28
President Sarkissian wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev speedy recovery
City is left without greenery, trees are left without water
Public awareness campaign being conducted throughout ArmeniaGoogle Ad
Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days in republic
If there is a vaccine against coronavirus, what percentage of Armenians will be vaccinated? - research done by Breavis
Raffi K. Hovannisian calls for a more prudent, objective, and rights-based European approach to the conflict
53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union
Winner of 16th Khachaturian International Competition known
The children's railway park should not remain in its current state - Hayk Marutyan
It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days
Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Boris Johnson
Yesterday we had a new record of coronavirus cases - Nikol Pashinyan
16,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance
Coronavirus damages being calculated in Haghpat