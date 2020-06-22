A A Video Սահմանադրական փոփոխություններն ԱԺ-ն ընդունեց 89 կողմ ձայնով (video) ԱԺ-ն քննարկում է Սահմանադրական փոփոխությունների նախագիծը. ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Armenia's President signs several decrees Self-isolation is required in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people arriving in Armenia from abroad - Commandant's Office The European Court delivered its advisory opinion in reply to a request from the Armenian Constitutional Court. Our goal is the resignation of coronavirus - Nikol Pashinyan