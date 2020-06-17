Գագիկ Ծառուկյանը դուրս եկավ դատարանի շենքից (video)

-
53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union
Winner of 16th Khachaturian International Competition known
The children's railway park should not remain in its current state - Hayk Marutyan
It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days
Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Boris Johnson
Yesterday we had a new record of coronavirus cases - Nikol Pashinyan
16,004 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
Armenia joins International Religious Freedom Alliance
Coronavirus damages being calculated in Haghpat
33 new cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Gegharkunik region
WB cancels 1.7% additional interest rates for Armenia's loans
Healthcare Minister of Armenia has video conference with WHO Regional Director for Europe
After 10 years of waiting, the first positron emission tomography was performed in Armenia - Healthcare Minister
Former Banants player Vahan Arzumanyan dies
Large number of coronavirus cases registered in Gyumri's "Lentex" and "Svettext" textile factories
LiVE. Arman Tatoyan participates in discussion of NA Committee
The existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient - Minister
Two Armenian citizens return to Armenia from Mexico
Armenia's economy declines by 2.8% - World Bank's new forecast
LIVE. Vanadzor's Lori FC VS Gyumri's Shirak
LiVE. Nikol Pashinyan's press conference
Armenia's President signs several decrees
275 passengers transported by Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev evacuation flight
“The result of dedicated work”. Galaxy Group of Companies has released a motivational video dedicated to its employees
596 new cases of coronavirus registered
LIVE. Speech of the Prime Minister in NA standing committees
Everything is ready for the republican stage of the Olympiads at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School - Arayik Harutyunyan
It is time for nature - World Environment Day
Results of Armen Grigoryan's coronavirus test known