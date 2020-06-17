53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union

2020 PUBLIC OPINION POLL ABOUT THE EUROPEAN UNION

The EU-funded ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project has conducted the 2020 opinion poll in the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. The survey (field work) took place between February and March 2020 (before COVID-19 crisis) and was based upon face-to-face interviews among a representative sample of 1,000 people per country. The annual surveys are now into their fifth year, with the first wave having been carried out in 2016. The results from the six Eastern partner countries are presented in national reports and a consolidated regional overview report.

Here below are the key findings in ARMENIA – more details may be found in the report ․

MAIN FINDINGS

53% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 44% in 2016. The number of persons with negative opinions of the EU is just 9%.

86% of Armenians (up 10% on 2016) feel relations with the European Union are good - well ahead of the EaP regional average (70%).

60% of people in Armenia trust the EU compared to 51% trusting in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).