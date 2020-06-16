Open news feed Close news feed
Վերահսկողական աշխատանքներ Շենգավիթ վարչական շրջանում (video)

Առողջապահական եւ աշխատանքի տեսչական մարմնի դիտակետում այսօր ուժեղացված վերահսկողական աշխատանքներ է իրականացրել Շենգավիթ վարչական շրջանում։

