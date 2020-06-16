Winner of 16th Khachaturian International Competition known

The winners of the 16th Aram Khachaturian International Competition were announced during the closing gala concert last night. Diana Adamyan (Armenia) won the first prize, Michael Germer (Denmark) won the second prize, and Lorentz Carls (Sweden) and Bell Ting (Taiwan) took the third place. Felix Harutyunyan from Armenia received a diploma from the laureate.



The members of the jury of the contest sent their messages to the closing gala concert by video. Peter Chaban, the artistic director of the Santander Music Academy, referring to the Khachaturian competition, said that taking into account these current challenges, the competition was a great sucess, and the music had a profound effect on people. He also talked about Aram Khachaturian's great recognition in the world.