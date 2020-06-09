A A
Large number of coronavirus cases registered in Gyumri's "Lentex" and "Svettext" textile factories
LiVE. Arman Tatoyan participates in discussion of NA Committee
The existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient - Minister
Two Armenian citizens return to Armenia from Mexico
Armenia's economy declines by 2.8% - World Bank's new forecast
LIVE. Vanadzor's Lori FC VS Gyumri's Shirak
LiVE. Nikol Pashinyan's press conference
Armenia's President signs several decrees
275 passengers transported by Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev evacuation flight
“The result of dedicated work”. Galaxy Group of Companies has released a motivational video dedicated to its employees
596 new cases of coronavirus registered
LIVE. Speech of the Prime Minister in NA standing committees
Everything is ready for the republican stage of the Olympiads at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School - Arayik Harutyunyan
It is time for nature - World Environment Day
Results of Armen Grigoryan's coronavirus test known
Activities of 1532 organizations have been terminated - Inspection body
Armenian-Italian music message
Our goal is the resignation of coronavirus - Nikol Pashinyan
LIVE. final match of Daniel Dubov and Hikaru Nakamura
Information for applicants
Kiev-Yerevan flight to be operated on June 7
Yerevan-Rostov-Yerevan and Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan flights to be operated
All airlines certified in Armenia banned from entering EU
Armenian FM congratulates Masis Mailyan
50 letters, 50 smiles. Children of Kotayk and Tavush children's villages will receive tablets
United States provides $ 5.4 million to Armenia
Armen Sarkissian congratulates sculptor Georgy Frangulyan
Moscow-Yerevan flight to be delayed
Passenger return to India only after passing coronavirus test