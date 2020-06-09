The existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient - Minister

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan met with the heads of medical organizations dealing with coronavirus disease during which, the current issues were presented, as well as the forthcoming activities were discussed.

The Minister drew the attention to the information availability of the centers, in particular, how many free and busy beds there are.

"It is clear that the flow is very high and the free bed can be occupied very quickly, but the information availablity is also important so that no one's medical care is delayed," said Arsen Torosyan.

Moreover, the Minister stressed that even if the pace of the disease has been maintained in recent days, the existing hospital bed fund for coronavirus disease is still sufficient.