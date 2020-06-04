A A Video Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի, Արսեն Թորոսյանի և Լիլիթ Մուսեյանի ճեպազրույցը․ ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի, Արսեն Թորոսյանի և Լիլիթ Մուսեյանի ճեպազրույցը․ ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Drivers are instructed to stop the car if there are passengers who do not follow the rules - Yerevan Mayor The issue of extending the state of emergency is under discussion - Vahan Hunanyan Death during military service: Armenian judgment of the European Court today How patients with coronavirus are being treated at homes in Armenia