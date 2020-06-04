A A Video ՊԵԿ ն էլեկտրոնային առևտրի ոլորտի համաշխարհային ընկերությունների համար կստեղծի էլեկտրոնային հարթակ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Story of woman who overcomes coronavirus with help of God and doctors How patients with coronavirus are being treated at homes in Armenia Self-isolation is required in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people arriving in Armenia from abroad - Commandant's Office The issue of extending the state of emergency is under discussion - Vahan Hunanyan