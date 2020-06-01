Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video

Ակնհայտ խոչընդոտ է, երբ մեր հետախուզման մեջ գտնվող մեղադրյալը ՌԴ-ում է և ՌԴ քաղաքացի է․ Ա. Դավթյան (video)

Armenian / Russian