Նարեկ համայնք՝ խաղողի, ծիրանի, դեղձի նորատունկ այգիներ (video) Khachatryan's legal team notes that actions outside of legal norms are being implemented against Gurgen Khachatryan Drivers are instructed to stop the car if there are passengers who do not follow the rules - Yerevan Mayor Czech Senate condemns Armenian Genocide, Nazi crimes against humanity Self-isolation is required in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people arriving in Armenia from abroad - Commandant's Office