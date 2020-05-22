A A Video ԱԱՏՄ արձանագրած խախտումների հիմքով ժամանակավորապես կասեցվել է 580 տնտեսվարողի գործունեությունը (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian 3029 cases of coronavirus registered in Armenia Arsenal demands 10 million pounds for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Roma does not agree Khachatryan’s legal team notes that actions outside of legal norms are being implemented against Gurgen Khachatryan Self-isolation is required in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia for people arriving in Armenia from abroad - Commandant's Office