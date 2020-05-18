A A Video Երևանի մետրոպոլիտենի բոլոր գնացքներն ախտահանված դուրս են եկել գիծ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian State Tourism Committee of Armenia to accompany arrived passengers to places of self-isolation Drivers are instructed to stop the car if there are passengers who do not follow the rules - Yerevan Mayor Story of woman who overcomes coronavirus with help of God and doctors Khachatryan’s legal team notes that actions outside of legal norms are being implemented against Gurgen Khachatryan